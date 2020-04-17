The share price of IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: IZEA] inclined by $0.18, presently trading at $0.21. The company’s shares saw 197.86% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.07 recorded on 04/16/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as IZEA jumped by 10.32% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.2745 compared to +0.0510 of all time high it touched on 04/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 26.43%, while additionally dropping -82.82% during the last 12 months. IZEA Worldwide Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $1.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.04% increase from the current trading price.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:IZEA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] sitting at -38.10% and its Gross Margin at 55.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -38.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.02. IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.60.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] has 35.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.07 to 1.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 197.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.80, which indicates that it is 16.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] a Reliable Buy?

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.