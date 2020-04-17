JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] stock went up by 6.44% or 5.62 points up from its previous closing price of 87.33. The stock reached $92.95 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, JPM share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -7.39% in the period of the last 7 days.

JPM had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $90.57, at one point touching $87.05. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -34.12%. The 52-week high currently stands at 141.10 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -21.40% after the recent low of 76.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give JPM an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $87.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.47.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] sitting at 61.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 41.20. These measurements indicate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.84. Its Return on Equity is 14.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates JPM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 207.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 118.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has 3.14B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 274.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 76.91 to 141.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 5.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.