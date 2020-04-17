McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] shares went higher by 0.93% from its previous closing of 177.84, now trading at the price of $179.50, also adding 1.66 points. Is MCD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.26 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MCD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 744.58M float and a 1.13% run over in the last seven days. MCD share price has been hovering between 221.93 and 124.23 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to McDonald’s Corporation [MCD], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MCD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $179.50, with the high estimate being $237.00, the low estimate being $165.00 and the median estimate amounting to $196.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $177.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] is sitting at 4.41. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] sitting at 43.00% and its Gross Margin at 52.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.60. These measurements indicate that McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.98. Its Return on Equity is -79.90%, and its Return on Assets is 13.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MCD financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 120.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 100.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] has 749.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 134.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 124.23 to 221.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 2.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation [MCD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.