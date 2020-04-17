MetLife Inc. [MET] took an upward turn with a change of 5.54%, trading at the price of $32.67 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.26 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while MetLife Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 8.18M shares for that time period. MET monthly volatility recorded 7.62%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.06%. PS value for MET stocks is 0.38 with PB recorded at 0.43.

MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to MetLife Inc. [MET], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MetLife Inc. [MET] is sitting at 4.10. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.92.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MetLife Inc. [MET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MetLife Inc. [MET] sitting at 11.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.62. Its Return on Equity is 8.90%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MET financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MetLife Inc. [MET] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 29.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 28.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. MetLife Inc. [MET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.49 and P/E Ratio of 5.41. These metrics all suggest that MetLife Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

MetLife Inc. [MET] has 864.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 26.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.85 to 53.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 5.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MetLife Inc. [MET] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MetLife Inc. [MET], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.