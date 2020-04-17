MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] took an upward turn with a change of 7.87%, trading at the price of $6.17 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.07 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while MGIC Investment Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 5.71M shares for that time period. MTG monthly volatility recorded 18.98%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.02%. PS value for MTG stocks is 1.64 with PB recorded at 0.46.

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE:MTG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give MTG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.18, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] sitting at 74.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 55.50. These measurements indicate that MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.10. Its Return on Equity is 16.50%, and its Return on Assets is 11.10%. These metrics all suggest that MGIC Investment Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 19.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.69 and P/E Ratio of 3.33. These metrics all suggest that MGIC Investment Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has 348.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.34 to 15.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 10.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.