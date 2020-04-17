The share price of Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] inclined by $177.04, presently trading at $176.33. The company’s shares saw 48.16% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 119.01 recorded on 04/16/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MSFT jumped by 7.21% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 180.00 compared to +11.92 of all time high it touched on 04/17/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 20.79%, while additionally gaining 46.59% during the last 12 months. Microsoft Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $186.61. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 10.28% increase from the current trading price.

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Microsoft Corporation [MSFT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $177.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] is sitting at 4.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.88.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] sitting at 36.70% and its Gross Margin at 67.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.00. These measurements indicate that Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.68. Its Return on Equity is 42.90%, and its Return on Assets is 15.90%. These metrics all suggest that Microsoft Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.90 and P/E Ratio of 30.69. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has 7.61B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1346.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 119.01 to 190.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 2.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Microsoft Corporation [MSFT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.