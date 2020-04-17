Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] opened at $13.12 and closed at $13.10 a share within trading session on 04/16/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.82% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $12.60.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] had 3.18 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.35M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.30%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.07%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 11.62 during that period and NLSN managed to take a rebound to 26.85 in the last 52 weeks.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.60, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $5.50 and the median estimate amounting to $22.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] is sitting at 3.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.13.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] sitting at -1.40% and its Gross Margin at 56.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.94. Its Return on Equity is -16.70%, and its Return on Assets is -2.80%. These metrics suggest that this Nielsen Holdings plc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 400.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 353.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56. Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.77.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] has 375.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.62 to 26.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 6.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] a Reliable Buy?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.