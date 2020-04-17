NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] shares went higher by 0.64% from its previous closing of 29.50, now trading at the price of $29.69, also adding 0.19 points. Is NRG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.1 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NRG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 248.52M float and a 0.81% run over in the last seven days. NRG share price has been hovering between 42.44 and 19.54 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to NRG Energy Inc. [NRG], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NRG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.69, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $34.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] sitting at 11.50% and its Gross Margin at 25.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 45.20. These measurements indicate that NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 62.57. Its Return on Equity is -573.00%, and its Return on Assets is 43.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NRG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 388.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 379.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 77.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.43 and P/E Ratio of 1.83. These metrics all suggest that NRG Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] has 250.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.54 to 42.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 4.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NRG Energy Inc. [NRG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.