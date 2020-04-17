Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ: NTNX] dipped by -2.82% on the last trading session, reaching $16.91 price per share at the time. Nutanix Inc. represents 196.44M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.42B with the latest information.

The Nutanix Inc. traded at the price of $16.91 with 2.33 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NTNX shares recorded 3.84M.

Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ:NTNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give NTNX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.93, with the high estimate being $52.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $31.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.86.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] sitting at -65.20% and its Gross Margin at 76.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -68.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -85.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -88.60. Its Return on Equity is -695.00%, and its Return on Assets is -46.50%. These metrics suggest that this Nutanix Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 245.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 245.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 22.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 97.45.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] has 196.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.31 to 43.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.84, which indicates that it is 5.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nutanix Inc. [NTNX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.