Ocugen Inc.[OCGN] stock saw a move by 9.19% on Thursday, touching 2.45 million. Based on the recent volume, Ocugen Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of OCGN shares recorded 52.09M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] stock additionally went up by 40.27% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 47.77% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of OCGN stock is set at -96.26% by far, with shares price recording returns by -35.20% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, OCGN shares showcased -71.84% decrease. OCGN saw 21.60 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.23 compared to high within the same period of time.

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Ocugen Inc. [OCGN], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OCGN an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] has 52.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.45M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 21.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 100.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.46, which indicates that it is 19.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ocugen Inc. [OCGN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.