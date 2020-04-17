The share price of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE: OHI] inclined by $31.94, presently trading at $31.31. The company’s shares saw 134.88% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 13.33 recorded on 04/16/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as OHI fall by -2.52% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 35.96 compared to -0.81 of all time high it touched on 04/14/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 74.82%, while additionally dropping -13.22% during the last 12 months. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $32.90. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.59% increase from the current trading price.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE:OHI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OHI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $31.31, with the high estimate being $44.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $32.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] is sitting at 3.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] sitting at 53.40% and its Gross Margin at 98.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.70. These measurements indicate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.95. Its Return on Equity is 8.90%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates OHI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 124.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 124.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.71 and P/E Ratio of 20.44. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] has 210.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.33 to 45.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 134.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 6.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.