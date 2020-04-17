ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] stock went up by 2.29% or 0.3 points up from its previous closing price of 13.34. The stock reached $13.64 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ON share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -2.88% in the period of the last 7 days.

ON had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $13.87, at one point touching $13.145. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -47.38%. The 52-week high currently stands at 25.92 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -41.36% after the recent low of 8.17.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ON an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.66, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] is sitting at 3.81. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.90.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] sitting at 7.70% and its Gross Margin at 35.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.51. Its Return on Equity is 6.50%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ON financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 112.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 89.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.60 and P/E Ratio of 27.09. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] has 409.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.17 to 25.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.27, which indicates that it is 6.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.