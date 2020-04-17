Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ONTX] shares went lower by -0.63% from its previous closing of 0.32, now trading at the price of $0.32. Is ONTX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.86 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ONTX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 156.69M float and a 8.81% run over in the last seven days. ONTX share price has been hovering between 4.45 and 0.10 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ONTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ONTX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.32, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $1.30 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -255.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -253.56. Its Return on Assets is -173.40%.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.67. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.68.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] has 156.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 50.14M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.10 to 4.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 209.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.21, which indicates that it is 9.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.