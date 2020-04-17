ONEOK Inc. [NYSE: OKE] shares went higher by 9.15% from its previous closing of 26.57, now trading at the price of $29.00, also adding 2.43 points. Is OKE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.02 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of OKE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 411.06M float and a 0.45% run over in the last seven days. OKE share price has been hovering between 78.48 and 12.16 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

ONEOK Inc. [NYSE:OKE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to ONEOK Inc. [OKE], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ONEOK Inc. [OKE] is sitting at 4.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.13.

Fundamental Analysis of ONEOK Inc. [OKE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ONEOK Inc. [OKE] sitting at 18.80% and its Gross Margin at 33.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.60. These measurements indicate that ONEOK Inc. [OKE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.48. Its Return on Equity is 20.20%, and its Return on Assets is 6.20%. These metrics all suggest that ONEOK Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 204.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 201.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. ONEOK Inc. [OKE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.40 and P/E Ratio of 9.39. These metrics all suggest that ONEOK Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] has 413.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.16 to 78.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 138.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.97, which indicates that it is 8.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ONEOK Inc. [OKE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ONEOK Inc. [OKE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.