Oracle Corporation [ORCL] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $53.70 after ORCL shares went up by 1.02% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Oracle Corporation [ORCL], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give ORCL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $53.70, with the high estimate being $70.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $53.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Oracle Corporation [ORCL] is sitting at 3.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.43.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 06/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Oracle Corporation [ORCL] sitting at 34.80% and its Gross Margin at 79.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.10. These measurements indicate that Oracle Corporation [ORCL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.64. Its Return on Equity is 61.50%, and its Return on Assets is 10.50%. These metrics all suggest that Oracle Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 257.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 237.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.98 and P/E Ratio of 16.91. These metrics all suggest that Oracle Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has 3.09B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 166.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.71 to 60.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 1.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Oracle Corporation [ORCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Oracle Corporation [ORCL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.