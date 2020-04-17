Parker-Hannifin Corporation [NYSE: PH] shares went lower by -3.82% from its previous closing of 131.00, now trading at the price of $126.00, also subtracting -5.0 points. Is PH stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.1 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PH shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 127.82M float and a -10.88% run over in the last seven days. PH share price has been hovering between 215.94 and 93.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [NYSE:PH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $126.00, with the high estimate being $216.00, the low estimate being $85.00 and the median estimate amounting to $160.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $131.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.92.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] sitting at 12.20% and its Gross Margin at 25.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.35. Its Return on Equity is 22.40%, and its Return on Assets is 7.40%. These metrics all suggest that Parker-Hannifin Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 119.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 109.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.66, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.95 and P/E Ratio of 12.02. These metrics all suggest that Parker-Hannifin Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] has 128.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 93.00 to 215.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 5.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.