PBF Energy Inc [NYSE: PBF] shares went higher by 16.95% from its previous closing of 6.43, now trading at the price of $7.52, also adding 1.09 points. Is PBF stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.45 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PBF shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 96.50M float and a -17.03% run over in the last seven days. PBF share price has been hovering between 35.15 and 5.19 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

PBF Energy Inc [NYSE:PBF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For PBF Energy Inc [PBF], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PBF an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.53, with the high estimate being $36.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PBF Energy Inc [PBF] is sitting at 3.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PBF Energy Inc [PBF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PBF Energy Inc [PBF] sitting at 2.60% and its Gross Margin at 12.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.40. Its Return on Equity is 10.70%, and its Return on Assets is 3.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PBF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PBF Energy Inc [PBF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 78.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 76.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. PBF Energy Inc [PBF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.12 and P/E Ratio of 2.85. These metrics all suggest that PBF Energy Inc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

PBF Energy Inc [PBF] has 120.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 774.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.19 to 35.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.39, which indicates that it is 11.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PBF Energy Inc [PBF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PBF Energy Inc [PBF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.