Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] opened at $34.50 and closed at $36.35 a share within trading session on 04/16/20. That means that the stock dropped by -8.14% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $33.39.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] had 5.82 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 7.03M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.25%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.26%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 17.70 during that period and PTON managed to take a rebound to 38.08 in the last 52 weeks.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PTON an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $33.43, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $39.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] is sitting at 4.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.74.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 42.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -63.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -76.75.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -42.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.15.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has 271.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.70 to 38.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.