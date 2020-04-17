People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: PBCT] dipped by -2.85% on the last trading session, reaching $10.56 price per share at the time. People’s United Financial Inc. represents 422.20M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 4.46B with the latest information.

The People’s United Financial Inc. traded at the price of $10.56 with 3.81 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PBCT shares recorded 5.35M.

People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:PBCT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PBCT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.56, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $9.50 and the median estimate amounting to $13.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] is sitting at 3.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.20.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] sitting at 73.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.90. These measurements indicate that People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.23. Its Return on Equity is 7.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PBCT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 81.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.22 and P/E Ratio of 8.32. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] has 422.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.37 to 17.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 5.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.