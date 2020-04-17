Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] saw a change by -0.07% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $75.39. The company is holding 1.54B shares with keeping 1.54B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 34.60% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -16.39% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -16.39%, trading +34.60% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.54B shares valued at 4.5 million were bought and sold.

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Philip Morris International Inc. [PM], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $75.39, with the high estimate being $105.00, the low estimate being $67.00 and the median estimate amounting to $87.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $75.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] is sitting at 4.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] sitting at 35.30% and its Gross Margin at 64.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.00. These measurements indicate that Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 55.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 47.53. Its Return on Equity is -62.70%, and its Return on Assets is 17.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PM financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 157.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] has 1.54B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 116.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.01 to 90.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 3.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. [PM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.