Planet Fitness Inc.[PLNT] stock saw a move by 10.40% on Thursday, touching 2.04 million. Based on the recent volume, Planet Fitness Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PLNT shares recorded 80.94M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] stock could reach median target price of $65.00.

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] stock additionally went down by -3.76% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 41.57% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PLNT stock is set at -31.88% by far, with shares price recording returns by -36.60% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PLNT shares showcased -17.59% decrease. PLNT saw 88.77 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 23.77 compared to high within the same period of time.

Planet Fitness Inc. [NYSE:PLNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PLNT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $55.29, with the high estimate being $100.00, the low estimate being $47.00 and the median estimate amounting to $65.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] is sitting at 4.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.46.

Fundamental Analysis of Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] sitting at 33.80% and its Gross Margin at 52.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.10. These measurements indicate that Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.26. Its Return on Equity is -26.20%, and its Return on Assets is 7.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PLNT financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 160.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 109.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] has 80.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.77 to 88.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 132.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 6.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.