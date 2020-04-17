ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] took an downward turn with a change of -24.80%, trading at the price of $2.79 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.29 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while ProPetro Holding Corp. shares have an average trading volume of 2.54M shares for that time period. PUMP monthly volatility recorded 25.70%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 25.18%. PS value for PUMP stocks is 0.14 with PB recorded at 0.30.

ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE:PUMP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PUMP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.79, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $1.75 and the median estimate amounting to $4.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] is sitting at 3.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.77.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] sitting at 13.30% and its Gross Margin at 28.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 33.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.57. Its Return on Equity is 23.20%, and its Return on Assets is 14.50%. These metrics all suggest that ProPetro Holding Corp. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 17.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.56 and P/E Ratio of 1.78. These metrics all suggest that ProPetro Holding Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has 103.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 288.29M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.36 to 25.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 105.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.