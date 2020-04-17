Raytheon Technologies Corporation[RTX] stock saw a move by 4.39% on Thursday, touching 6.02 million. Based on the recent volume, Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RTX shares recorded 1.47B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] stock could reach median target price of $77.52.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] stock additionally went down by -0.27% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 14.05% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RTX stock is set at -21.77% by far, with shares price recording returns by -30.32% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RTX shares showcased -22.23% decrease. RTX saw 93.45 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 40.71 compared to high within the same period of time.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RTX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $65.19, with the high estimate being $109.71, the low estimate being $35.39 and the median estimate amounting to $77.52. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] is sitting at 4.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.64.

Fundamental Analysis of Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] sitting at 11.60% and its Gross Margin at 26.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] has 1.47B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 91.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.71 to 93.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 5.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.