Realty Income Corporation [O] took an downward turn with a change of -3.28%, trading at the price of $49.81 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.94 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Realty Income Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 3.70M shares for that time period. O monthly volatility recorded 10.93%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.77%. PS value for O stocks is 10.75 with PB recorded at 1.67.

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Realty Income Corporation [O] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give O an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $49.81, with the high estimate being $94.00, the low estimate being $49.00 and the median estimate amounting to $66.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Realty Income Corporation [O] is sitting at 4.06. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Realty Income Corporation [O]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Realty Income Corporation [O] sitting at 27.60% and its Gross Margin at 94.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.30. These measurements indicate that Realty Income Corporation [O] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.70. Its Return on Equity is 4.90%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics suggest that this Realty Income Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Realty Income Corporation [O] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 82.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 81.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.78 and P/E Ratio of 35.95. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Realty Income Corporation [O] has 321.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.00 to 84.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.66, which indicates that it is 6.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Realty Income Corporation [O] a Reliable Buy?

Realty Income Corporation [O] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.