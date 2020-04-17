Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] opened at $0.3801 and closed at $0.40 a share within trading session on 04/16/20. That means that the stock dropped by -5.74% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.38.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] had 3.06 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.07M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.87%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 21.60%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.25 during that period and MARK managed to take a rebound to 1.59 in the last 52 weeks.

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 9/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] sitting at -85.40% and its Gross Margin at 50.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -87.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] has 56.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.53M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 1.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 11.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.