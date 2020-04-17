Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] took an downward turn with a change of -9.77%, trading at the price of $4.62 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.48 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Retail Properties of America Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.63M shares for that time period. RPAI monthly volatility recorded 18.19%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.87%. PS value for RPAI stocks is 2.04 with PB recorded at 0.60.

Retail Properties of America Inc. [NYSE:RPAI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RPAI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.62, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.86.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] sitting at 19.20% and its Gross Margin at 70.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.95. Its Return on Equity is 1.90%, and its Return on Assets is 0.90%. These metrics suggest that this Retail Properties of America Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.85. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 104.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.34 and P/E Ratio of 30.74. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] has 213.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 984.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.87 to 14.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 10.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.