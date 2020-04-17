SCWorx Corp. [NASDAQ: WORX] stock went down by -11.50% or -0.8 points down from its previous closing price of 6.95. The stock reached $6.15 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, WORX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 193.25% in the period of the last 7 days.

WORX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $7.15, at one point touching $5.51. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -58.67%. The 52-week high currently stands at 14.88 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -7.95% after the recent low of 1.55.

SCWorx Corp. [NASDAQ:WORX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. On average, stock market experts give WORX an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.95.

Fundamental Analysis of SCWorx Corp. [WORX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 42.00%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -96.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -152.58. Its Return on Equity is -244.40%, and its Return on Assets is -95.80%. These metrics suggest that this SCWorx Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.95.

SCWorx Corp. [WORX] has 7.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 51.92M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.55 to 14.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 296.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 59.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SCWorx Corp. [WORX] a Reliable Buy?

SCWorx Corp. [WORX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.