Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] took an downward turn with a change of -29.64%, trading at the price of $0.25 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.45 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Stein Mart Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 387.35K shares for that time period. SMRT monthly volatility recorded 23.18%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.19%. PS value for SMRT stocks is 0.01 with PB recorded at 0.52.

Stein Mart Inc. [NASDAQ:SMRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give SMRT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.25, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] sitting at -0.10% and its Gross Margin at 27.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.06. Its Return on Equity is -26.80%, and its Return on Assets is -1.50%. These metrics suggest that this Stein Mart Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,671.53. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 94.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,414.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 79.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.94. Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.49.

Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] has 45.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.98M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.28 to 1.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -12.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.28, which indicates that it is 11.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.33. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] a Reliable Buy?

Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.