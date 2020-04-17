Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $0.21 after SCON shares went up by 8.06% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SCON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give SCON an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.21, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -221.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -223.68. Its Return on Equity is -363.40%, and its Return on Assets is -246.00%. These metrics suggest that this Superconductor Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 10.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.16.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] has 23.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.68M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 1.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 12.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.