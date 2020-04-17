TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: AMTD] stock went up by 0.53% or 0.19 points up from its previous closing price of 35.85. The stock reached $36.04 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AMTD share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -4.20% in the period of the last 7 days.

AMTD had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $36.23, at one point touching $34.82. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -33.66%. The 52-week high currently stands at 54.33 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -33.26% after the recent low of 27.70.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:AMTD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMTD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $36.04, with the high estimate being $49.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $38.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] is sitting at 3.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.27.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] sitting at 48.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.20. These measurements indicate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 25.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.90. Its Return on Equity is 23.20%, and its Return on Assets is 4.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AMTD financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 35.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.25 and P/E Ratio of 10.04. These metrics all suggest that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has 535.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.70 to 54.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 5.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.