Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] took an downward turn with a change of -0.13%, trading at the price of $111.24 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.38 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Texas Instruments Incorporated shares have an average trading volume of 7.32M shares for that time period. TXN monthly volatility recorded 5.74%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.21%. PS value for TXN stocks is 7.40 with PB recorded at 11.66.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $111.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] is sitting at 3.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.53.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] sitting at 39.80% and its Gross Margin at 63.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.70. These measurements indicate that Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 39.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 35.89. Its Return on Equity is 57.20%, and its Return on Assets is 28.20%. These metrics all suggest that Texas Instruments Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 68.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 62.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.37 and P/E Ratio of 21.25. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has 955.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 106.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 93.09 to 135.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 3.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.