The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $7.40 after GT shares went up by 9.60% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ:GT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Fundamental Analysis of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] sitting at 3.10% and its Gross Margin at 21.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has 233.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.09 to 20.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 80.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.06, which indicates that it is 7.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] a Reliable Buy?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.