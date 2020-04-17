The Lovesac Company [NASDAQ: LOVE] shares went higher by 23.17% from its previous closing of 7.51, now trading at the price of $9.25, also adding 1.74 points. Is LOVE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.03 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LOVE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 11.30M float and a 64.33% run over in the last seven days. LOVE share price has been hovering between 46.79 and 3.99 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Lovesac Company [NASDAQ:LOVE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to The Lovesac Company [LOVE], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give LOVE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.27, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Lovesac Company [LOVE] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Lovesac Company [LOVE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Lovesac Company [LOVE] sitting at -6.30% and its Gross Margin at 52.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -12.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -13.09. Its Return on Equity is -15.10%, and its Return on Assets is -11.00%. These metrics suggest that this The Lovesac Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Lovesac Company [LOVE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. The Lovesac Company [LOVE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.10.

The Lovesac Company [LOVE] has 11.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 86.59M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.99 to 46.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 131.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Lovesac Company [LOVE] a Reliable Buy?

The Lovesac Company [LOVE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.