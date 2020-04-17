The Progressive Corporation [NYSE: PGR] opened at $79.12 and closed at $79.25 a share within trading session on 04/16/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.20% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $79.09.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Progressive Corporation [NYSE: PGR] had 2.87 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.01M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.72%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.03%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 62.18 during that period and PGR managed to take a rebound to 84.20 in the last 52 weeks.

The Progressive Corporation [NYSE:PGR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to The Progressive Corporation [PGR], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $79.09, with the high estimate being $97.00, the low estimate being $74.00 and the median estimate amounting to $85.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $79.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Progressive Corporation [PGR] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.93.

Fundamental Analysis of The Progressive Corporation [PGR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Progressive Corporation [PGR] sitting at 13.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 31.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.75. Its Return on Equity is 30.80%, and its Return on Assets is 7.50%. These metrics all suggest that The Progressive Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.40. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 34.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.79 and P/E Ratio of 13.05. These metrics all suggest that The Progressive Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has 584.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 46.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.18 to 84.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.57, which indicates that it is 4.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Progressive Corporation [PGR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Progressive Corporation [PGR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.