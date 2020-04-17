Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE: TROX] stock went up by 27.15% or 1.35 points up from its previous closing price of 4.96. The stock reached $6.31 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TROX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -7.12% in the period of the last 7 days.

TROX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $5.39, at one point touching $4.81. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -59.31%. The 52-week high currently stands at 15.50 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -67.28% after the recent low of 3.97.

Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE:TROX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Tronox Holdings plc [TROX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TROX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.31, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $11.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] sitting at 3.50% and its Gross Margin at 18.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.99. Its Return on Equity is -15.70%, and its Return on Assets is -2.10%. These metrics suggest that this Tronox Holdings plc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 417.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 407.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.68. Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.62.

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] has 132.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 655.27M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.97 to 15.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.23, which indicates that it is 8.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc [TROX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.