Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $60.88 after TSN shares went up by 1.21% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE:TSN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TSN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $60.88, with the high estimate being $103.00, the low estimate being $57.00 and the median estimate amounting to $88.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $60.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] sitting at 6.70% and its Gross Margin at 11.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.05. Its Return on Equity is 14.50%, and its Return on Assets is 6.10%. These metrics all suggest that Tyson Foods Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 69.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.17 and P/E Ratio of 11.13. These metrics all suggest that Tyson Foods Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] has 349.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.57 to 94.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 3.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.