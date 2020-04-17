Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] took an upward turn with a change of 0.63%, trading at the price of $58.03 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 6.31 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Verizon Communications Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 21.97M shares for that time period. VZ monthly volatility recorded 4.13%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.24%. PS value for VZ stocks is 1.82 with PB recorded at 3.89.

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VZ an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] is sitting at 3.73. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.69.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] sitting at 20.20% and its Gross Margin at 58.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.60. These measurements indicate that Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.35. Its Return on Equity is 33.10%, and its Return on Assets is 6.70%. These metrics all suggest that Verizon Communications Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 216.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.64. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 194.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 61.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.11 and P/E Ratio of 12.47. These metrics all suggest that Verizon Communications Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has 4.17B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 240.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.84 to 62.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 2.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.