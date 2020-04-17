VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] saw a change by -2.11% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $15.75. The company is holding 434.76M shares with keeping 434.76M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 59.90% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -45.22% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -45.22%, trading +59.90% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 434.76M shares valued at 7.07 million were bought and sold.

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VICI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.75, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $29.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is sitting at 4.90. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.91.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] sitting at 87.60% and its Gross Margin at 97.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 61.00. These measurements indicate that VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.60. Its Return on Equity is 7.10%, and its Return on Assets is 4.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates VICI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 60.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.92 and P/E Ratio of 12.51. These metrics all suggest that VICI Properties Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has 434.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.85 to 28.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.