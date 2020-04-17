The share price of Viveve Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: VIVE] inclined by $0.67, presently trading at $0.57. The company’s shares saw 5.54% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.54 recorded on 04/16/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as VIVE fall by -23.19% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.7400 compared to -0.0805 of all time high it touched on 04/16/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 6.93%, while additionally dropping -98.90% during the last 12 months. Viveve Medical Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.43% increase from the current trading price.

Viveve Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:VIVE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 9/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 15.50%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -106.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -151.67. Its Return on Assets is -154.00%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.53. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 24.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.60. Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.54.

Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] has 13.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.92M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.54 to 65.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -99.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.68, which indicates that it is 12.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.