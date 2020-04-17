Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] opened at $28.28 and closed at $26.89 a share within trading session on 04/16/20. That means that the stock gained by 5.24% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $28.30.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] had 20.66 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 36.17M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.81%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.08%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 25.10 during that period and WFC managed to take a rebound to 54.75 in the last 52 weeks.

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Wells Fargo & Company [WFC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.31, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $21.00 and the median estimate amounting to $32.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.90.

Fundamental Analysis of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] sitting at 67.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.10. These measurements indicate that Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has 4.20B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 112.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.10 to 54.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 6.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.