Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $16.63 after AXTA shares went down by -4.09% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AXTA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.63, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.27.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] sitting at 10.90% and its Gross Margin at 34.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.86. Its Return on Equity is 19.50%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AXTA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 290.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 285.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.54 and P/E Ratio of 15.74. These metrics all suggest that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has 227.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.92 to 32.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 4.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.