Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] saw a change by 3.64% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $321.56. The company is holding 450.35M shares with keeping 440.58M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 37.98% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -1.14% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.14%, trading +18.53% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 450.35M shares valued at 3.92 million were bought and sold.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ:COST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give COST an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $321.56, with the high estimate being $360.00, the low estimate being $235.00 and the median estimate amounting to $330.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $310.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] is sitting at 4.05. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.14.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] sitting at 3.10% and its Gross Margin at 13.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.10. Its Return on Equity is 24.30%, and its Return on Assets is 8.00%. These metrics all suggest that Costco Wholesale Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 47.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 36.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.54 and P/E Ratio of 37.72. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] has 450.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 144.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 233.05 to 325.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.77, which indicates that it is 2.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] a Reliable Buy?

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.