The share price of Honeywell International Inc. [NYSE: HON] inclined by $134.84, presently trading at $132.33. The company’s shares saw 30.92% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 101.08 recorded on 04/16/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as HON fall by -4.97% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 146.30 compared to -6.92 of all time high it touched on 04/09/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 0.40%, while additionally dropping -18.75% during the last 12 months. Honeywell International Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $180.47. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 48.14% increase from the current trading price.

Honeywell International Inc. [NYSE:HON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Honeywell International Inc. [HON] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HON an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $132.33, with the high estimate being $190.00, the low estimate being $130.00 and the median estimate amounting to $157.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $134.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Honeywell International Inc. [HON] is sitting at 4.23. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Honeywell International Inc. [HON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Honeywell International Inc. [HON] sitting at 20.60% and its Gross Margin at 33.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.70. These measurements indicate that Honeywell International Inc. [HON] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.16. Its Return on Equity is 33.50%, and its Return on Assets is 10.50%. These metrics all suggest that Honeywell International Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 62.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.74 and P/E Ratio of 15.72. These metrics all suggest that Honeywell International Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has 713.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 94.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.08 to 184.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 4.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Honeywell International Inc. [HON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. [HON], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.