Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NYSE: PAA] gained by 12.01% on the last trading session, reaching $7.09 price per share at the time. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. represents 693.56M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 4.39B with the latest information.

The Plains All American Pipeline L.P. traded at the price of $7.09 with 4.37 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PAA shares recorded 8.13M.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NYSE:PAA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PAA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.09, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] is sitting at 3.94. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] sitting at 5.90% and its Gross Margin at 8.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.89. Its Return on Equity is 18.50%, and its Return on Assets is 7.00%. These metrics all suggest that Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 88.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.88 and P/E Ratio of 2.69. These metrics all suggest that Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has 693.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.00 to 25.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 136.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 8.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.