Sequential Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SQBG] stock went up by 14.48% or 0.02 points up from its previous closing price of 0.17. The stock reached $0.19 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SQBG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -8.78% in the period of the last 7 days.

SQBG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.2061, at one point touching $0.16. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -83.89%. The 52-week high currently stands at 1.17 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -85.52% after the recent low of 0.10.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SQBG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 6/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give SQBG an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.19, with the high estimate being $0.30, the low estimate being $0.30 and the median estimate amounting to $0.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] sitting at 6.60%.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] has 65.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.86M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.10 to 1.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 83.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 18.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.