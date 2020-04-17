YETI Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YETI] opened at $24.84 and closed at $24.54 a share within trading session on 04/16/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.43% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $24.89.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, YETI Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YETI] had 9.81 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.36M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.44%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.77%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 15.28 during that period and YETI managed to take a rebound to 38.61 in the last 52 weeks.

YETI Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YETI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give YETI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.89, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] is sitting at 4.73. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] sitting at 9.80% and its Gross Margin at 52.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.28. Its Return on Equity is 65.20%, and its Return on Assets is 9.10%. These metrics all suggest that YETI Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 284.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 265.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 69.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 24.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.76 and P/E Ratio of 42.61. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] has 82.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.28 to 38.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.