The share price of WPX Energy Inc. [NYSE: WPX] inclined by $3.63, presently trading at $4.09. The company’s shares saw 110.82% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.94 recorded on 04/16/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as WPX fall by -15.58% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 4.62 compared to -0.29 of all time high it touched on 04/13/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 24.74%, while additionally dropping -75.22% during the last 12 months. WPX Energy Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $10.03. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.94% increase from the current trading price.

WPX Energy Inc. [NYSE:WPX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For WPX Energy Inc. [WPX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WPX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.12, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] is sitting at 4.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.63.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of WPX Energy Inc. [WPX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] sitting at 4.20% and its Gross Margin at 92.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20. These measurements indicate that WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.82. Its Return on Equity is 5.70%, and its Return on Assets is 3.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WPX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 50.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 49.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.56 and P/E Ratio of 6.81. These metrics all suggest that WPX Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] has 556.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.94 to 15.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 110.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.01, which indicates that it is 13.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WPX Energy Inc. [WPX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.