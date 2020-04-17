Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] saw a change by -5.03% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $21.54. The company is holding 83.62M shares with keeping 82.75M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 56.77% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -59.46% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -59.46%, trading +56.77% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 83.62M shares valued at 2.73 million were bought and sold.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. [NYSE:WYND]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WYND an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.54, with the high estimate being $76.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $37.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] sitting at 20.10% and its Gross Margin at 52.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.50. These measurements indicate that Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.45. Its Return on Equity is -89.70%, and its Return on Assets is 6.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WYND financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 110.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 77.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.58.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] has 83.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.74 to 53.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.98, which indicates that it is 7.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.