The share price of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: ATNM] inclined by $0.22, presently trading at $0.26. The company’s shares saw 54.26% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.17 recorded on 04/17/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ATNM jumped by 10.14% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.2495 compared to +0.0485 of all time high it touched on 04/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 22.91%, while additionally dropping -52.51% during the last 12 months. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $2.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.49% increase from the current trading price.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:ATNM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 9/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM]

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] has 163.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 35.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.17 to 0.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 6.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.00. This RSI suggests that Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.