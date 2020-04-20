Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $12.91 after ADVM shares went up by 11.10% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ADVM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ADVM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.91, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -33.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -31.87. Its Return on Equity is -36.60%, and its Return on Assets is -30.00%. These metrics suggest that this Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 18.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2,413.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.43.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] has 76.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 989.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.96 to 16.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 160.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.19, which indicates that it is 6.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.